Bengaluru Weather Today: IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall On Friday, City Will Experience Pleasent Temperatures

Bengaluru Weather Today: IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall On Friday | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city saw sunrise at 5:55 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:48 pm with an average humidity level of 71 per cent. The temperatures fluctuated between 21°C to 24°C, In the early morning of Friday. The city's temperatures can rise up to 27°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C. According to local weather report, the maximum level of humidity can go up to 87per cent, whereas the minimum level can drop down to 60 per cent.

The humidity level is expected to be higher than on Thursday. Talking about wind speed, then it will blow from the southwest direction and it is expected to blow at a maximum speed of 24 Kmph and minimum speed of 14 kmph.

Bengaluru weather of June 21 | IMD

The sky appears to be clear yet. However, it is expected to be totally cloudy today, as per the saying of the India Meterological Department. The citizens will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, which will help them to get some relief from the warm temperatures, but the humidity level is expected to be high. Today, the mercury is expected to drop down to 21°C. Thunderstorms are likely to come with rainfall and the total precipitation level is expected to be 6.9mm, 100 per cent as per the IMD predictions.

Bengaluru weather of June 21 | IMD

Weather forecast report for 22 June

On Saturday, the city will wake up at 5:55 and set at 6:48 pm. The sky will be clear with no clouds in the early morning, but as per the local weather report, it will become cloudy as the rainfall with thunderstorms is expected appear in the city with a precipitation level of 3.8mm, which is expected to be less than on Friday. The average temperature will hover around 24°C. The maximum speed of wind can go up to 24 kmph and it will blow from the southwest direction. In contrast, the humidity level is expected to be the same as of Friday, which can rise up to 87 perce