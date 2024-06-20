Bengaluru Man Shares Photo Of Empty Co-working Space Calls It Shameful; Netizens React

Bengaluru man shares photo of empty workspace and calls it shameful. | X

Nowadays, a lot of people understand how important it is to maintain a work-life balance. In order to keep things the same, some individuals may even leave work early in order to spend time with their families or on themselves.

An X user by the name of Sagar Lele "shamed" people for going home early, even though the idea of work-life balance is becoming more and more common. An employee from Bengaluru called it a "shame" to see the co-working space empty at 6:30 PM. The X (previously Twitter) user Sagar Lele shared a photo of an empty office. In response to the post, internet users engaged in discussions about the "70-hour" work culture.

The X Post

There was a time when I'd have to reach office at 7am and leave at 2am for me to be the first to reach and last to leave.



“There was a time when I'd have to reach the office at 7 am and leave at 2am for me to be the first to reach and last to leave. This is a co-working space in Bangalore at 6:30 pm. Shame,” he wrote.

However, other social media users vigorously disputed his post, promoting work-life balance in their comments.

The '70-Hour' Work Debate

Narayana Murthy provoked a debate in 2023 by proposing that, in order for India to compete with other developed nations, young people should work seventy hours a week. Numerous world leaders have supported the concept, saying that, long work hours ought to become the standard.

Netizens react

While the netizens are mostly against the X user, there are reactions that support the ideology.

“Get a life! Start living before its too late. Impact counts not hours,” posted one user.

“What did you expect, GOLD MEDAL? Sorry but no, people are smart these days. More time doesn’t mean more output. Putting concentrated 8 hrs is very productive. Rest of the time is for family and for ownself,” one user wrote.

“There was a time when I’d reach at 9 but leave at 2-3-4am depending on deliverables. I decided to run my own firm and make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone working with me. 7 years in business and fortunately all are on time,” another user wrote.

“You decided to waste 120 seconds by writing this tweet. Instead, you could have focused your energies on building another loss-making unicorn or writing a narcissistic motivational post on LinkedIn or creating a cringe podcast talking about your "achievements",” another user posted in apparent sarcasm.

“Did not get it. R u sad about what u had to do or r u jealous of what is happening. Seems they r satisfied to be doing whatever and might be enuf for them. It can be any of the several reasons. Everyone works as per their need. Ur timing was ur need. This timing is thr need,” posted another.