Amid Narayan Murthy's 70 Hours Work Debate, A Look At His Educational Degrees

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 07, 2023
Narayan Murthy is trending these days for his controversial 70 hours work ethics.
His recent remark on working hours has split netizens into two. some are in favor of his comments and others trolling him for the same.
In a recent podcast he said, "My request is that our youngsters must say, this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week."
Narayan Murthy is the founder of an IT company Infosys, a multinational company that provides business consulting, IT and outsourcing services.
He worked at IIM Ahmedabad first as research associate and then as chief systems programmer before going on to establish an IT company of his own.
He also worked at Patni Computer Systems, An IT services and business solutions provider founded by Narendra Patni.
The Padma Shri awardee graduated from the National Institute of Engineering in 1967 with a degree in electrical engineering.
The entrepreneur then did his master's from the Premiere Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Kanpur.
He also started a company, 'Softronics' which eventually failed but he never gave up and worked hard to achieve them.
Narayan Murthy is a role model and inspiration for many across the world. Some famous personalities have come in support of the billionaire's comments.
Thanks For Reading!