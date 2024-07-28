Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Heavy To Very Heavy Showers Says IMD; Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | X

Bengaluru: Silicon City woke up at 6:04 am with a cool temperature of 21 degrees celcius, and the sun is expected to set at 6:48 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. The average humidity level is expected to be 77 per cent, whereas the lowest level is expected to be 62 per cent, which can rise to 85 per cent.

According to the local weather report, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west with a maximum speed of 34 km/h and a minimum speed of 23 km/h. According to the IMD, heavy to hefty rainfall is expected in numerous state regions, including Karnataka's coastal areas.

IMD forecasted rainfall today

According to the IMD, Coastal areas will experience hefty rainfall today, whereas heavy rain is expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather report on X with a caption that reads, "Next 5 Days It is likely to rain heavily today for the coastal districts of the state. #Orangealert has been issued by IMD and there is a possibility of heavy rain on July 29 and 30, moderate rain on other days."

Weather forecast for Monday

On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 26.9 degrees Centrigate, and the minimum temperature is 20.09 degrees Centrigate. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy, and the humidity level is expected to be 82 per cent. The sunrise is expected to be at 06:04 am and will likely set at 6:47 pm. The Wind is likely to blow from the west at a speed of 30 km/h.