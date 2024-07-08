 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall Today; IMD Issues Orange Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall Today; IMD Issues Orange Alert

According to the IMD, heavy to hefty rainfall is expected in the city. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop down to 20°C.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | X

Bengaluru: The city woke up at 5:58 am and with a minimum temperature of 22°C. The sun is likely to set at 6:50 pm. The sky is expected to be overcast today. Meanwhile, the temperatures will hover between 20°C and 28°C. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at the speed of 16 km/h. The maximum level of humidity level is expected to be 85 per cent, whereas the city is likely to experience an average level of 72 per cent. According to the IMD, the city is likely to experience heavy rainfall today.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | IMD

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | IMD

article-image

Weather forecast for July 8

According to the IMD, coastal cities are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka. The intensity of rain is expected to increase starting today. Precipitation level is likely to be 60 per cent. Activities like thunderstorms and lightning is also expected with rainfall. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared an update on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days On July 8, 10, 11 & 12; it is likely to rain heavily in the coastal districts of the state. #Orrangealert has been issued by IMD and heavy rain is expected on July 9."

They further said, "For Dakshina Udupi and Uttara Udupi districts, heavy rain is likely on July 8 & 10, and moderate rain is likely on July 9, 11 & 12." The local weather department issued a yellow alert for Belagavi, Kodagu district, and Dharwad as they will experience heavy rainfall.

