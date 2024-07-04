Karnataka Police Busts Fake Currency Racket Inspired By Web Series 'Farzi'; 6 Held With Counterfeit Notes | Representative Image

Karnataka: The Karnataka Police have arrested six members of a gang involved in printing and circulating fake currency notes in Belagavi district. The arrested individuals, identified as Anwar Yadawad, Saddam Yadalli, Ravi Hyagadi, Dundappa Onashenavi, Vittal Hosathotal, and Mallappa Kundali, were apprehended during a police operation to seize a car in Kadabagatti Gudda, Gokak town.

According to a report by India Today, police found 305 fake Rs 100 notes and 6,792 fake Rs 500 notes inside the vehicle. The initial investigation revealed that the gang was producing counterfeit currency at a house in Arabhavi, Mudalagi taluk, during nighttime.

Racket Inspired By Farzi Web Series

The gang's operations were heavily influenced by the Hindi web series 'Farzi,' with their methods mirroring those depicted in the show, according to the report quoting a senior police officer. Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled reported that the police confiscated fake currency notes, a printer, a screening board, paint, printing paper and six mobile phones, with the total value of the seized items estimated at Rs 5,23,900.

Case Registered In The Matter

A case has been registered at the Gokak police station. The gang allegedly exchanged Rs 5 lakh in fake currency for Rs 1 lakh in genuine currency, operating across Bagalkot, Mahalingapura, Gokak and Mudalagi.

Further investigation into the gang's activities is ongoing as the cops aim to uncover the full extent of the counterfeit operation and any additional individuals involved. The police are focused on determining how deeply the web series influenced the gang's modus operandi and whether any other networks are linked to this operation.