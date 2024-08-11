Bengaluru Weather For August 11: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & Humidity Levels Here

Bengaluru Weather Update | X

Bengaluru: The city saw a sunrise at 06:07 am and is expected to set at 6:42 pm on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 21°C and 28°C. Moderate rainfall is expected in the landlocked city with activities like thunderstorms and lightning. The wind is likely to blow from the west at a speed of 14 km/h.

Meanwhile, the maximum speed can go up to 20 km/h. According to the local weather department, the total precipitation level is expected to be 5.2mm. In Bengaluru, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 11.0, which indicates good air quality and visibility in the region.

Good convective Rainfall for Interiors of Karnataka & Bengaluru #KarnatakaRains



Significant THUNDERSTORM activity is likely to be witnessed over South Interior Karnataka districts from this Sunday for a week



Next week looks quite juicy/snacc for #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/PKjrtqoTUg — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) August 9, 2024

Moderate rainfall is expected in Bengaluru

Districts of North Interior Karnataka, Coastal regions and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience moderate rainfall. However, the IMD has not issued any warning in these regions. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Centre shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast & #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain from Chaturi in southern interior districts of the state, Widespread moderate rain from Chaturi and scattered heavy rain from August 12 to August 18. Scattered moderate rain in north interior districts."

Weather forecast for August 12

The sun will likely rise at 06:07 am with a cooler temperature of 21°C. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum levels of humidity will likely hover between 81 per cent and 85 per cent on Monday. According to the IMD, the sky will remain overcast throughout the day and the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 21°C and 27°C.