 Bengaluru Weather For August 11: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & Humidity Levels Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather For August 11: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & Humidity Levels Here

Bengaluru Weather For August 11: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & Humidity Levels Here

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is anticipated, along with activities like thunderstorms and lightning. Meanwhile, the sky is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day and temperatures will hover between 21°C and 28°C

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Update | X

Bengaluru: The city saw a sunrise at 06:07 am and is expected to set at 6:42 pm on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 21°C and 28°C. Moderate rainfall is expected in the landlocked city with activities like thunderstorms and lightning. The wind is likely to blow from the west at a speed of 14 km/h.

Meanwhile, the maximum speed can go up to 20 km/h. According to the local weather department, the total precipitation level is expected to be 5.2mm. In Bengaluru, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 11.0, which indicates good air quality and visibility in the region.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CGL 2024: Application Correction Facility Closes Today At 11 PM - Make Changes Here | Direct Link
SSC CGL 2024: Application Correction Facility Closes Today At 11 PM - Make Changes Here | Direct Link
Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Arrested After Video Of Assault On Passenger Goes Viral; Cops Look Out For 2 Others
Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Arrested After Video Of Assault On Passenger Goes Viral; Cops Look Out For 2 Others
'Character Assassination By A Vulture Fund': Mohandas Pai Lambasts Hindenburg Allegations Against SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch
'Character Assassination By A Vulture Fund': Mohandas Pai Lambasts Hindenburg Allegations Against SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch
Hindenburg-SEBI Scandal: Madhabi Puri Buch Denies Allegations, Says Their Finances Are 'An Open Book'
Hindenburg-SEBI Scandal: Madhabi Puri Buch Denies Allegations, Says Their Finances Are 'An Open Book'

Moderate rainfall is expected in Bengaluru

Districts of North Interior Karnataka, Coastal regions and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience moderate rainfall. However, the IMD has not issued any warning in these regions. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Centre shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast & #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain from Chaturi in southern interior districts of the state, Widespread moderate rain from Chaturi and scattered heavy rain from August 12 to August 18. Scattered moderate rain in north interior districts."

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Witness Cloudy Skies With Light Precipitation, Pleasant...
article-image

Weather forecast for August 12

The sun will likely rise at 06:07 am with a cooler temperature of 21°C. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum levels of humidity will likely hover between 81 per cent and 85 per cent on Monday. According to the IMD, the sky will remain overcast throughout the day and the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 21°C and 27°C.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Inaugurates $110 Million India-Funded Water & Sanitation...

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Inaugurates $110 Million India-Funded Water & Sanitation...

'A Distinguished Diplomat,' Says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar While Condoling Demise Of...

'A Distinguished Diplomat,' Says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar While Condoling Demise Of...

Indian Army Pays Tributes To 2 Soldiers Killed During Anantnag Encounter In Jammu & Kashmir

Indian Army Pays Tributes To 2 Soldiers Killed During Anantnag Encounter In Jammu & Kashmir

Caught On Camera: Delhi Woman Assaulted By Man During Heated Argument Inside Car In Greater Kailash...

Caught On Camera: Delhi Woman Assaulted By Man During Heated Argument Inside Car In Greater Kailash...

Bengaluru Weather For August 11: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain In City; Know Temperatures, AQI &...

Bengaluru Weather For August 11: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain In City; Know Temperatures, AQI &...