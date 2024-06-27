 Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27; IMD Issues Orange Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27; IMD Issues Orange Alert

The city woke up at 5:56 am and set at 6:49 pm and the maximum and minimum temperature of the city will hover between 21°C and 26°C. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall will likely to appear on Thursday.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27 | X

Bengaluru: On Thursday, the city saw sunrise at 5:56 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 75 per cent, whereas the maximum level can go up to 86 per cent, which means residents of the city will experience the same level of humidity like on Wednesday but the temperature is expected to low. As per the local weather report, the wind will blow from the southwest direction and is expected to blow at a speed of 24 kmph, with the maximum speed expected to go up to 29 kmph.

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27 | IMD

IMD issued orange alert for June 27

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to hefty rainfall is expected in the city and other districts in the southern region of Karnataka. The sky appears to be clear but it is expected to be mostly cloudy today. Meanwhile, the city will experience relief from warm weather as heavy rainfall is predicted. In the southern part of Karnataka, heavy rainfall is predicted and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal part of Karnataka. The wind will blow from the west and the minimum speed can drop down to 21 kmph.

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27 | IMD

Read Also
Prajwal Revanna's Bail Plea Rejected By Bengaluru Court In Karnataka Sex Scandal Case
article-image

Weather forecast report for June 28

On Friday the city is expected to wake up with clear sky at 5:56 am and is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 69 per cent. According to the local weather department, the wind is expected to blow steadily at an average speed of 26 kmph.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27; IMD Issues Orange Alert

India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall To Pick Up Pace With Heavy Showers Expected Along West...

India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall To Pick Up Pace With Heavy Showers Expected Along West...

Biker Wears Helmet Soon After Spotting 'Traffic Cop' On Telangana Road, But THIS Happened Later;...

Biker Wears Helmet Soon After Spotting 'Traffic Cop' On Telangana Road, But THIS Happened Later;...

From 'Pappu' To LoP: Rahul Gandhi's Transformation As Leader Of Opposition

From 'Pappu' To LoP: Rahul Gandhi's Transformation As Leader Of Opposition

Explained: What Is The Role Of The Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha?

Explained: What Is The Role Of The Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha?