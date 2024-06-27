Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall On June 27 | X

Bengaluru: On Thursday, the city saw sunrise at 5:56 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 75 per cent, whereas the maximum level can go up to 86 per cent, which means residents of the city will experience the same level of humidity like on Wednesday but the temperature is expected to low. As per the local weather report, the wind will blow from the southwest direction and is expected to blow at a speed of 24 kmph, with the maximum speed expected to go up to 29 kmph.

IMD issued orange alert for June 27

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to hefty rainfall is expected in the city and other districts in the southern region of Karnataka. The sky appears to be clear but it is expected to be mostly cloudy today. Meanwhile, the city will experience relief from warm weather as heavy rainfall is predicted. In the southern part of Karnataka, heavy rainfall is predicted and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal part of Karnataka. The wind will blow from the west and the minimum speed can drop down to 21 kmph.

Weather forecast report for June 28

On Friday the city is expected to wake up with clear sky at 5:56 am and is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 69 per cent. According to the local weather department, the wind is expected to blow steadily at an average speed of 26 kmph.