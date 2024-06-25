 Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall On Tuesday; Says IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall On Tuesday; Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall On Tuesday; Says IMD

According to the IMD, the city's maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 21°C and 27°C, and scattered rainfall is likely to occur on Tuesday.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall | X

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, the city saw a sunrise at 5:56 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm. The average humidity level is 72 per cent, whereas the maximum level can go up to 86 per cent which means residents of the city will experience more humidity than on Monday. As per the local weather report, wind will blow from the west direction and is expected to blow at a speed of 24 kmph and the maximum speed can go up to 29 kmph.

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall | IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will not be clear, and it is expected to be partly cloudy. The city will experience relief from warm temperatures as light showers with few spells of rain are likely to appear in the city. However, the humidity level will be higher than on Monday. The IMD says, today, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to come with rainfall, and the total precipitation level is expected to be 1.8 mm, 50 per cent. Meanwhile, the minimum level of humidity can drop down to 64 per cent.

Read Also
Bengaluru Eatery Fails To Serve Woman With Hot Dosa, Attracts ₹7,000 Fine
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall | IMD

Weather forecast report for 26 June

On Wednesday, the city will wake up with a clear sky at 5:56 and set at 6:49 pm. In the early morning, the temperatures hover around 21°C to 24°C. According to the local weather report, scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is expected to appear in the city with a precipitation level of 1.5 mm and 40 per cent, which is expected to be less than on Monday.

The maximum speed of wind can go up to 31 kmph and it will blow from the west and the minimum speed can drop down to 21 kmph. Whereas the humidity level is expected to hover around 74 per cent and the maximum level can go up to 79 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Their Total Seats In Last 3 Elections Stand Less Than BJP's Seats In 2024,' Says Union Minister...

'Their Total Seats In Last 3 Elections Stand Less Than BJP's Seats In 2024,' Says Union Minister...

June 25, 1975: On Emergency's 50th Anniversary, Remembering Films, Writers, Activists & Artists Who...

June 25, 1975: On Emergency's 50th Anniversary, Remembering Films, Writers, Activists & Artists Who...

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, 111 Hospitalised In Kallakurichi Illicit Liquor...

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, 111 Hospitalised In Kallakurichi Illicit Liquor...

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall On Tuesday; Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall On Tuesday; Says IMD

Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Admitted To Hospital After Health Deteriorates Due To Indefinite...

Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Admitted To Hospital After Health Deteriorates Due To Indefinite...