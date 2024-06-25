Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall On Tuesday; Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall | X

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, the city saw a sunrise at 5:56 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm. The average humidity level is 72 per cent, whereas the maximum level can go up to 86 per cent which means residents of the city will experience more humidity than on Monday. As per the local weather report, wind will blow from the west direction and is expected to blow at a speed of 24 kmph and the maximum speed can go up to 29 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will not be clear, and it is expected to be partly cloudy. The city will experience relief from warm temperatures as light showers with few spells of rain are likely to appear in the city. However, the humidity level will be higher than on Monday. The IMD says, today, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to come with rainfall, and the total precipitation level is expected to be 1.8 mm, 50 per cent. Meanwhile, the minimum level of humidity can drop down to 64 per cent.

Weather forecast report for 26 June

On Wednesday, the city will wake up with a clear sky at 5:56 and set at 6:49 pm. In the early morning, the temperatures hover around 21°C to 24°C. According to the local weather report, scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is expected to appear in the city with a precipitation level of 1.5 mm and 40 per cent, which is expected to be less than on Monday.

The maximum speed of wind can go up to 31 kmph and it will blow from the west and the minimum speed can drop down to 21 kmph. Whereas the humidity level is expected to hover around 74 per cent and the maximum level can go up to 79 per cent.