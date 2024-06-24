Bengaluru Eatery Fails To Serve Woman With Hot Dosa, Attracts ₹7,000 Fine

By: Rahul M | June 24, 2024
A woman who stopped by a eatery in Bengaluru to try a plate of dosa during her trip to Hassan, was served with cold food.
She was, of course, disappointed after the restaurant located near a National Highway (Udupi Garden restaurant) failed to provide her hot dosa.
The incident isn't recent, but the judgement towards it is. 56-year-old Tahara visited the eatery in 2022.
During her visit for breakfast, she claimed to have received cold food which was "not fresh at all."
She reportedly approached the staff to assist her with hot food, but they rudely denied. This led Tahara to take legal action.
The woman complained about the matter and put forth the matter to the consumer court. On June 19, 2024, the eatery was fined.
In the recent order, the First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal asked the restaurant to pay out Rs 5,000 for poor service and an additional amount of Rs 2,000 to cover litigation charges.
