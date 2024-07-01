Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Alert, City To Experience Moderate to Heavy Rainfall With Isolated Thunderstorms Today

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Alert Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city woke up with an average temperature between 21°C and 24°C. It saw a sunrise at 5:57 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:50 pm with an average humidity level of 70 per cent whereas the maximum level can go up to 82 per cent . The residentials of the city will get relief from warm temperatures however they will not get relief from humidity.

Talking about wind, it will blow steadily from the west at the speed of 24 kmph and can decrease to 16 kmph. The Air Quality Index is expected to stand at 17.0, which indicates good air quality in the surroundings.

7.30 AM Update: ☁️ Cloudy Morning in Bengaluru



A cloudy Morning in Bengaluru with low clouds sweeping in.



Always fascinating to watch Tall buildings under cloud cover.

Gives this hill station kind of feeling, Hillocks replaced by Buildings 😊



By the way a mini hillock across… pic.twitter.com/3iF0StEZQm — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) July 1, 2024

In June, heavy to very heavy rainfall is seen in states like Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, the Western part of Madhya Pradesh, Uttrakhand and the Western part of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city. The sky appears cloudy and is expected to be overcast all day. IMD issued an alert as the citizens faced heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada and coastal areas.

Weather forecast report for July 2

On Tuesday, the city is expected to wake up with a clear sky at 5:58 and is expected to set at 6:50 pm with the temperatures hovering between 22°C to 24°C in the early morning. Meanwhile, the average humidity level is expected to be 68 per cent. According to the local weather department, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 21°C and 29°C. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west at an average speed of 26 kmph. The monsoon, which originated in Kerala, is now moving to the western part of India, according to the IMD.