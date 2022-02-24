Karnatka becomes first state to reserve 1% teaching jobs trangenders

The Karnataka government has decided to reserve one per cent jobs for the transgender community in the state's teaching sector during the upcoming recruitment. This is the first time in Karnataka's history and makes it the first state in the country to employ transgender people in the education sector.



With many government schools facing a shortage of teachers, the government managed to recruit guest teachers at some places. In December 2021, after the Finance department gave its approval, the Department of Public Instruction went ahead with the process to recruit 15,000 teachers for Classes 6 to 8, of whom 5,000 will be reserved for Kalyan Karnataka region.

As per the draft notification, at least 150 posts in the upcoming recruitment will be reserved for transgender candidates. As explained by the officials from the department, the decision was based on the amendments made to the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977. The amendments were made following a petition filed in the Karnataka High Court in 2021.

In December 2021, the Karnataka police decided to include transgenders in the force. A notification was issued by the recruitment and training department, inviting eligible men, women and transgenders to apply for 70 posts of reserve sub-inspector (RSI) rank.



Even though the department has announced reservations for transgenders, the community members are unlikely to get any relaxation in the eligibility criteria. “They must be graduates in any subject and must have obtained B.Ed degrees and cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).



