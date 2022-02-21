Tata Steel Kalinganagar onboards 12 transgender employees as Crane operator trainees

Tata Steel announced it has further expanded its transgender employee base last week by onboarding 12 Crane operator trainees from the LGBTQ+ community at its Kalinganagar plant.

In December 2021, the company's West Bokaro Division onboarded 14 transgender people as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators at its mines.

This step of onboarding the LGBTQ+ community not only aims to break the glass ceiling, but also targets to mainstream transgender people in the society, it said in a press statement.

Atrayee Sanyal, VP HRM, Tata Steel said, "I am pleased to welcome all the members into the Tata Steel family. We will continue with our efforts to drive LGBTQ+ inclusion and build a benchmark workplace. This journey of HR excellence has been extremely rewarding and motivates us to explore new horizons on diversity and inclusion.”

The trainees will undergo training for a year before they begin working in the plant as Crane Operators.

Rajiv Kumar, VP (Operations), TSK, said, “This step is our endeavour to make a more diverse and inclusive workplace here sets an important milestone.” s

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:42 AM IST