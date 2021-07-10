Bengaluru: Weapons, narcotic substances, mobile phones recovered from high-security Parappana Agrahara jail

Bengaluru: In a surprise raid led by senior police officials here, a large number of weapons, narcotic substances, mobile phones and SIM cards were found in the high-security Parappana Agrahara jail on the outskirts of the city.

The raid was carried out by officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the wee hours of Saturday.

“The Central Crime Branch officers conduct a raid every three months in the prison and today’s was no different. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cells of the prisoners had not been checked and thus a raid was carried out today. During the raid, sharp objects cut from utensils provided to the prisoners, a couple of mobile phones and SIM cards were found in their possession. We are investigating further,” said Ranganath.

“We will investigate whether the jail staff were involved,” he added.