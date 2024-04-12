Bengaluru Water Crisis: Royal Lake Front Residency In J P Nagar 8th Phase Decides To Boycott LS Polls In Protest | @nabilajamal_

Bengaluru: Water crisis has gripped the city of Bengaluru for a while now. While residents have been trying to find ways to cope with extreme scarcity of water, the situation has now gone beyond their capacity of tolerance. They have protested enough, and now the situation has worsened enough to actually impact the Lok Sabha Elections. Over 200 residents of Royal Lake Front Residency, a Bengaluru Development authority approved housing society in J P Nagar 8th Phase have decided to boycott the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in protest against the long standing situation of water crisis in the city.

#Bengaluru's J.P. Nagar residents decide to boycott Lok Sabha polls, owing to water crisis



Accusing BWSSB of partiality, residents of Royal Lakefront Apartments 8th phase claim they've been charged Rs 2.3 Crs to obtain Cauvery water connection... While BWSSB has given the same… pic.twitter.com/ZP1DDPbhZy — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 12, 2024

Reports claim that the residents have accused the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board of partiality against them. As per a report by India Today Journalist Nabila Jamal, "Residents of Royal Lakefront Apartments 8th phase claim they've been charged Rs 2.3 Crores to obtain Cauvery water connection. BWSSB has given the same Cauvery water supply to surrounding layouts without levying any infrastructural charges. Apartment dwellers decide to boycott elections! JP Nagar comes under Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency. Incumbent MP is Tejasvi Surya, facing off Congress's Sowmya Reddy this time."

Letter to the Chief Electoral Officer

As per a report of Deccan Herald, In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagesh R, the President of RLF Residents’ and Site Owners’ Welfare Association said, “We, the residents of RLF Residency layouts (Phase I and I) have decided to boycott the ensuing parliamentary election, scheduled to take place in April 2024 and also subsequent elections in future in case our above grievance has not been met with.”

The housing society formed in 2003 has been trying to get the Cauvery water connection from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) multiple times.