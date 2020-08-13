Bengaluru violence: Lucky escape for Congress MLA

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, whose house was set on fire by a mob on Tuesday night, had a narrow escape. He has now sought police security. Said Srinivasamurthy: “They barged into the house late Tuesday evening, looted jewellery, money and saris, burnt the furnishing and eventually the entire house. They targeted the houses of two of my brothers too. I was fortunate to have escaped as I was on my way back home when police alerted me."

"Otherwise, they would have finished me off.”

He broke down while addressing a press meet here. “They burnt down my house of 50 years, where my parents lived and nine of us siblings grew up. Even though I am an MLA, I feel helpless and wonder who can protect me. I want the government to arrest the culprits who incited this violence.”

The Dalit legislator, who was thoroughly shaken, said: “Naveen is my elder sister’s son. But I have nothing to do with him as we haven’t been in touch for the past 10 years. If somebody has played mischief or posted something offensive, I will join in condemning it and the police will take appropriate action.”