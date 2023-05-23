Bengaluru: Supporters of MLA GS Patil protest outside Siddaramaiah's residence; demand ministerial berth for him

Supporters of MLA GS Patil on Tuesday staged protest outside Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru demanding ministerial berth for Patil. The supporters sloganeered in support of Patil and said they want the MLA to be given ministerial berth.
The entrance to Siddaramaiah's home was barricaded by his security. The protestors held placards in support of the GS Patil.
This is breaking news, more details awaited
