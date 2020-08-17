Bengaluru Riots: Yediyurappa promises to do a Yogi, says will recover costs from culprits

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the state government will assess the damages caused to public and private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli, DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits.
In a series of tweets, Yediyurappa said "Our Govt has decided to assess the damages caused to the public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order. Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act."
He further said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter. "A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," Yediyurappa tweeted.
With prohibitory orders clamped in riot-hit areas of the city being extended till August 18, the Karnataka government on Sunday said it would soon hold a meeting to discuss ways to tackle social media posts that can cause unrest in the society, in the backdrop of recent violence.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, in his order said there is a ban on more than two persons gathering at any place, carrying any kind of weapon and convening any public meeting. Violators would be prosecuted, he said. As a precautionary measure, the city police has extended the prohibitory orders till August 18.
Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.
The MLAs residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by the rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister. The police said so far five cases have been registered in Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli and 264 people have been arrested in connection with rioting.
