Bengaluru Riots: Yediyurappa promises to do a Yogi, says will recover costs from culprits

With prohibitory orders clamped in riot-hit areas of the city being extended till August 18, the Karnataka government on Sunday said it would soon hold a meeting to discuss ways to tackle social media posts that can cause unrest in the society, in the backdrop of recent violence.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, in his order said there is a ban on more than two persons gathering at any place, carrying any kind of weapon and convening any public meeting. Violators would be prosecuted, he said. As a precautionary measure, the city police has extended the prohibitory orders till August 18.

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The MLAs residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by the rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister. The police said so far five cases have been registered in Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli and 264 people have been arrested in connection with rioting.

