Bengaluru riots: Twitter slams 'anti-Hindu' Wikipedia for referring to the violence as clashes

Earlier, BJP I-T cell Chief Amit Malviya on Friday slammed the Congress for not condemning the violence in Bengaluru following a social media post that insulted Prophet Mohammed.

“Not a word of condemnation from the Congress on the rioting that took place in Bengaluru, in which their own Dalit MLAs house was gutted down, nor a word against Shahzeb Rizvi announcing a bounty of 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew’s head. Just because they are Dalits?” Malviya tweeted.

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy’s house was set on fire by a mob on Tuesday night, after his nephew Naveen had shared the post. Srinivasmirthy had won on a reserved seat.

The MLA admitted to have had a narrow escape and even sought police custody. “They barged into the house late Tuesday evening, looted jewellery, money and saris, burnt the furnishing and eventually the entire house. They targeted the houses of two of my brothers too. I was fortunate to have escaped as I was on my way back home when police alerted me."

The city police Thursday filed as many as 12 FIRs against 17 main accused in the mob violence on Tuesday night that saw three people dead in police firing and over 150, including many policemen, injured in eastern parts of Bengaluru.

Though the FIR has not cited any organisation for the violence, prominent leaders of Secular Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a fringe Muslim organisation, have been named. Five people, including SDPI’s Bengaluru district president Muzamil Pasha, have been arrested even as there was a growing chorus to ban the organisation.