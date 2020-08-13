Bengaluru Riots: Why is Human Chain trending on Twitter?

A mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar on Tuesday night and vandalised Dalit Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence after his nephew Naveen shared a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad.
Three people were killed in police firing, while 60 police personnel and many others were injured during the violence. Also, more than 25 four-wheelers and 200 bikes were torched as police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to bring the mob under control.
146 people accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested. Murthy's nephew Naveen has also been arrested.
Meanwhile, a video of a group of Muslim youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from the rioters has gone viral on the internet.
In the video, a few dozen men are seen lining up side by side, hand in hand, in front of the temple's gate and the periphery of its campus to protect the temple as violence erupted in the area.
Watch Video:
Twitterati reacted with hilarious memes as 'human chain' began trending on the microblogging site.
Here are a few memes:
Meanwhile, the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said on Wednesday.
Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place.
"It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)