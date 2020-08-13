Bengaluru Riots: Why is Human Chain trending on Twitter?

A mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar on Tuesday night and vandalised Dalit Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence after his nephew Naveen shared a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad.

Three people were killed in police firing, while 60 police personnel and many others were injured during the violence. Also, more than 25 four-wheelers and 200 bikes were torched as police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to bring the mob under control.

146 people accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested. Murthy's nephew Naveen has also been arrested.

Meanwhile, a video of a group of Muslim youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from the rioters has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a few dozen men are seen lining up side by side, hand in hand, in front of the temple's gate and the periphery of its campus to protect the temple as violence erupted in the area.

