Bengaluru Riots: Shashi Tharoor shares video of Muslims protecting temple, Twitterati wonder if mob was 'taoist'

Around three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence.

In a bid to control the damage, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Muslims protecting a temple in Bengaluru. He wrote, “Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus.”