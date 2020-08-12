Bengaluru Riots: Shashi Tharoor shares video of Muslims protecting temple, Twitterati wonder if mob was 'taoist'

Around three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence.
In a bid to control the damage, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Muslims protecting a temple in Bengaluru. He wrote, “Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus.”
However, his stance and the idea to equate both religions backfired, drawing Twitter ire.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Yesterday Mr. Shashi Tharoor was equating @narendramodi’s beard with all Hindus. Today such selectivity. Wow."
BJP leader BL Santosh added, “Perfectly yes Sir ... Your own Party’s Dalit MLA was attacked . Police station destroyed . 20 something vehicles burnt . Why general words like incited & perpetrated ...? Keep the bat straight ...”
Here are some more reactions.
"Three people have died (in police firing)," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI.
Further, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Pulakeshi Nagar.
Scores of persons, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently prompted by the 'communally sensitive' online post.
The Congress MLA's residence and a police station were among those targeted by the angry mob, prompting the government to issue a stern warning that rioting and law and order issues will not be tolerated.
Pant said Naveen, who allegedly posted the social media post has been arrested and appealed for peace.
On Tuesday night, irked by the social media post, hundreds of people went on a rampage and set DJ Halli police station on fire.
They torched many police and private vehicles, smashed the belongings of MLA Murthy and those of his sister. An ATM was smashed into pieces.
To disperse the mob, police resorted to lathi charge, lobbed tear gas shells and later opened fire, killing three people.
Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in the affected areas in and around DJ Halli and KG Halli.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)