Shashi Tharoor complains about PM Modi's Ayodhya beard, says ‘he wanted to appear as Rishi Raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have emerged as an influential personality across the world, but nothing beats his debonair.
From swanky Maybach sunglasses to Movado watch, he is an epitome of suave.
And while he continues to leave even the fashion enthusiasts stupefied, it is the PM’s quarantine beard that has grabbed eyeballs on social media.
It all begain with an online address at the 125th AGM of industry body CII in June, when PM Modi rocked an overgrown beard that twirled at the edges and elongated at the chin, channeling a robust vibe.
Social media fell in love with this quirky quarantine look.
The latest personality to comment on PM Modi’s beard is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
In an exclusive interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt, Tharoor discussed the Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony held on August 5.
Tharoor pointed out that ever since the Supreme Court directed that the temple will be built in Ayodhya, PM Modi hasn’t trimmed his beard.
“He’s coming there looking like the Rishi Raj, the sage king in a saffron robe. This is the holy man who is also the king. This is the sage who is also the warrior,” said Tharoor.
At the 'bhoomi pujan' site, PM Modi sat with Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, maintaining adequate social distancing, amid chants of Sanskrit shlokas.
With soil and water from across the country and a silver brick weighing around 40 kg, the 'bhumi pujan' was an elaborate affair.
The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.
Slogans of “Bharat Mataki Jai” and “Har Har Mahadev” went up as the ritual ended and PM Modi laid the foundation of the temple
The town, festooned with marigold flowers and yellow and saffron flags, celebrated the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple.
