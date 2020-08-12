Bengaluru Riots: Nearly 60,000 rioters were involved in the attack on police, says eyewitness

An eyewitness to the Bengaluru riots on Wednesday said that huge crowd pelted stones at police and damaged property on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times quoted Sharif, an eyewitness to the incident, who told ANI that it was the public's fault. Sharif, belonging to Civil Defence and an eye-witness to DJ Halli Police Station's vandalization, record his statement with the police and said "We're from Civil Defence & had come to protect Police. It was public's fault. This (Police Station) is like my temple,my masjid"

In the video, Sharif can be heard talking to the reporters. He told them that there were at least 50,000 to 60,000 rioters who attacked the police and damaged property last night.

Watch Video;