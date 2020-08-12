Bengaluru riots: Siddaramaiah asks Hindus and Muslims to keep calm, Twitter wonders what did Hindus do?

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday took to Twitter to condemn the East Bangalore riots that were the result of a Congress MLA’s nephew making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The subsequent riots resulted in vehicles getting torched, and people and police getting injured. So far, five people have been killed in clashes.

Siddaramaiah, however, courted controversy with the tweet, where he asked both Hindus and Muslims to stay calm, drawing a lot of flak on social media.