Violence breaks out in east Bengaluru over ‘derogatory post’ against Prophet Mohammed, Cong MLA’s home attacked

Violence broke out in east Bengaluru after a Facebook post by a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy allegedly insulted Prophet Mohammed, The News Minute reported early Wednesday. Latest developments say 110 people have been arrested in connection with the riots.

The report, quoting the police, said that a mob gathered outside the KG Halli police station demanding the arrest of one Naveen, who is Murthy’s nephew. Naveen was subsequently arrested. Earlier, a mob also gathered outside the MLAs home and protested, setting fire to vehicles and not letting fire engines come in to douse the flames.