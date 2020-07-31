Bengaluru pushes up Karnataka’s Covid-19 case burden

Bengaluru

Karnataka continues to report over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day; Friday’s figures stood at 5,483 new patients and the total active cases at 72,005.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Karnataka State Health Department, Bengaluru continued to report the highest caseload with 2,220 testing positive Friday, taking the total cases reported till date in the city to 55,544 (active cases 37,618).

Karnataka has so far reported a total of 1,24,115 cases, bulk of it from Bengaluru.

The other districts have reported cases in three digits: Ballari (340), Belagavi (217), Udupi (213), Dakshina Kannada (204), Mysuru (204).

Other districts which reported hundred cases and above are Dharwad (180), Shivamogga (158), Kalaburagi (144), Davangere (122), Raichur (119), Vijayapura (118), Bengaluru Rural (105), Bidar (104), and Hassana (100 cases).

On Friday, 84 people died on Covid in the state, taking the total death toll to 2,314.

Among the active cases, 609 people are currently in intensive care units. Bengaluru reported the highest number of such patients, with 336 people who are currently admitted to ICUs.

State to implement NEP from August

Karnataka will implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) from August after merging a draft state policy with it, a minister said on Friday. "In two weeks' time, the NEP and a state policy would be merged to bring out a separate policy for Karnataka," said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar. Kumar revealed these plans in a video conference he had with NEP draft committee chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan.