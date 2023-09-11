Bengaluru: Protestors Attack Rapido Riders, Spit On Cab Driver, Throw Eggs On Cars Defying Bandh Call (WATCH)

Violence during Bengaluru Bandh | Twitter

Bengaluru: Shocking visuals of violence are coming to the fore from Karnataka's Bengaluru. Bandh was announced in Bengaluru today by Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association. The private transporters are observing a strike and also protesting against the Congress government in Karnataka. They are allegedly protesting against the Shakti Scheme introduced by Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. The protest is taking a violent turn in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bandh announced by Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association

Bengaluru Bandh was announced by the private transporters agaisnt the Shakti Scheme, which provides women free travel onboard the non-premium government buses. The transporters alleged that due to the free travel introduced by the government, their business is getting hit in the state. Many incidents of violence have to the fore during the bandh announced in the city. The victims of violence from the protesters were mostly the bike taxi riders who are operational in the city during the time of strike from transporters, including autos, taxis, and buses.

Bike taxi driver thrashed by protesters

In a shocking incident that came to light from the Anand Rao circle flyover, a bike-taxi rider was brutally thrashed by the mob protesting at the bridge. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the mob attacks the bike-taxi rider and are thrashing him. The mob also attacked his bike and smashed it to the divider. The rider was an employee of Rapido bike-taxi app. There are no reports of arrests in connection with the matter yet. However, the videos are surfacing on social media of the violence being taking place in the city.

Another incident of attack on a bike taxi rider

Another incident of such violence against the bike taxi rider also came to light from Banaswadi. The errant protesters in Banswadi thrashed another bike taxi rider and also damaged his bike. He was also passing by from the area where the protesters were holding demonstration. They stopped the bike taxi rider and thrashed him. They also damaged his bike and threw it on the main road, the protesters also broke the helmet of the bike taxi rider. The auto and taxi drivers who are protesting against the government are targeting and attacking these bike taxi drivers.

Protesters humiliating drivers by spitting on them

The protesters also attacked the cars with yellow number plates in the city. They stopped their cars in the middle of the road and then tell them thank you for not adhering to the bandh called by them. They then garland the drivers of the cars and then spit on them. They also filmed the entire incident of spitting on the drivers and made it viral on social media.

Protesters damaged the car parked on road

In another video, a group of protesters are seen damaging a car parked on the road side. It can be seen in the video that they are punching and kicking the car. They also pelted stones at the car. They also broke the windscreen of the car by attacking it with stones. They fled the spot after damaging the car.

People are facing trouble due to the bandh

People are facing trouble in the city due to the bandh announced by the transporters. They are stopping and attacking and also beating the drivers of the transport vehicles who are defying the bandh called by them.

