 Bengaluru Bandh: Traffic Police Issues Advisory After Private Transporters' Strike Against Karnataka Govt’s Shakti Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Bandh: Traffic Police Issues Advisory After Private Transporters' Strike Against Karnataka Govt’s Shakti Scheme

Bengaluru Bandh: Traffic Police Issues Advisory After Private Transporters' Strike Against Karnataka Govt’s Shakti Scheme

“There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory stated.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Bandh | Twitter | ANI

Bengaluru, September 11: Bengaluru traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association’s call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on Monday. “There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory stated. As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory

“Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram. Vehicles coming from Goodshed road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre. Vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle should move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road. Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle, proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle,” the advisory mentioned.

The strike was declared in protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme

The strike was declared in protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses. The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit. The protest is expected to affect the transport service in the city.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Bandh Videos: TDP Leaders, Workers Protest Over Arrest Of N Chandrababu Naidu As...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahead Of Diwali, Delhi Govt Reimposes Ban On Sale, Use Of Firecrackers To Check Pollution

Ahead Of Diwali, Delhi Govt Reimposes Ban On Sale, Use Of Firecrackers To Check Pollution

AAP Leader Reena Gupta Claims Delhi Police Not Filing Complaint Against BJP's Gaurav Bhatia For...

AAP Leader Reena Gupta Claims Delhi Police Not Filing Complaint Against BJP's Gaurav Bhatia For...

Assam Shocker: Man Rapes & Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh, Attempts To Show As Accident; Accused...

Assam Shocker: Man Rapes & Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh, Attempts To Show As Accident; Accused...

Uddhav's EXPLOSIVE Claim: 'Godhra-Like Situation Likely After Ram Temple's Inaugural Event'

Uddhav's EXPLOSIVE Claim: 'Godhra-Like Situation Likely After Ram Temple's Inaugural Event'

IndiGo Passenger Gropes Woman Onboard Mumbai-Guwahati Flight; Accused Arrested After Plane Landed

IndiGo Passenger Gropes Woman Onboard Mumbai-Guwahati Flight; Accused Arrested After Plane Landed