Bengaluru Murder: 'Fed Up With Mahalaxmi's Conduct, Chopped Her Into 59 Pieces,' Says Main Accused Mukti Ranjan Roy's Suicide Note

Mukti Ranjan Roy, the prime accused in the murder of Bengaluru woman Mahalaxmi, died by suicide in Odisha on Wednesday. Mukti allegedly chopped Mahalaxmi's body into over 50 pieces and stored it in a fridge.

The police recovered a suicide note written by Mukti Roy, in which he confessed to the crime. According to reports, Roy murdered Mahalaxmi on September 3, and her dismembered body was found in a refrigerator at her residence on September 21.

After recovering the victim's body, police launched a manhunt for the suspect. Roy had fled the city after committing the murder.

According to the suicide note, Roy and Mahalaxmi had argued over personal matters before he killed her. "I was fed up with her conduct. I fought with her over personal matters, and Mahalaxmi assaulted me. Enraged by her actions, I killed her," the note read.

In his diary, Roy wrote, "After killing her, I dismembered her body into 59 pieces and stored them in the fridge. I did this because I was frustrated with her behavior." The police discovered this diary entry while investigating Roy at his residence. Roy committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from a tree in a village in Bhadrak district, Odisha.

Reports indicate that Roy had returned to Pandi village on Wednesday, stayed at home, and then left on a two-wheeler. Locals later discovered his body.

The police also recovered several personal belongings at the scene, including his bag, laptop, and mobile phone.

The victim's husband, Hemant Das, claimed in the media that his wife, Mahalaxmi, was having an affair with a man named Ashraf. He stated that the last time he saw her was about a month ago when she visited his shop in Nelamangala to see their daughter.

Das also mentioned that they had been married for six years but had separated nine months ago due to differences. He added that Mahalaxmi had filed a police complaint against him over a dispute.