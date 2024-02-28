 Bengaluru International Film Festival to Begin On Thursday, 180 Films From 50 Countries Will be Screened
According to the state Department of Public Relations and Information, Kannada films will be in focus this year.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will begin on Thursday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International. Film Festival will be held in front of the Vidhan Soudha on February 29. Over 180 films from around 50 countries will be screened at 11 screens in Raj Kumar Kala Bhavan in Chamarajpet, Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari, Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Bhavana, and Suchitra Academy. Registration for delegates is open at biffes.org till today.

article-image

30 Kannada Films to be screened

The film fest will celebrate 90 years of the Kannada film industry and also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the renaming of the state to Karnataka. Kannada Films which will be screened tomorrow are- Amarasilpi Jakanachari, Belli Moda, Ondanondu Kaladalli, Antha, Mayura, Thaayi Saheba, Kaatera, Tagaru Palya, Kousalya Supraja Rama, Sapta Sagaradaache, etc. Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning Bengali director Mrinal Sen's films and Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami's movies will also be screened.

article-image

Films will be screened from across 50 Countries

There will be 180 films in the international festival calendar from over 50 countries. The screening will be based on documentaries, biographical pictures, thematic documentaries, etc. According to the reports, there will be a special focus on films from Germany in this year's edition. This edition will showcase about eight movies from Banjara, Tulu, Galo, Rabha, Markodi, Taiphake, and Kodava languages.

Five Sets of juries will be Present

The five sets of juries include international figures from Countries such as the Slovakia, the UK, Taiwan, Spain, Russia, Australia, Bangladesh, and Bulgaria.

Kannada Cinema has completed 90 year

The film festival will be hosted from 29 February to 7 March. Kannadas's first talkie film Sati Sulochana was released on March 3, 1934, and this coincides with BIFFes. World Kannada Cinema Day is also celebrated in March and this has been designated by the previous CM Basavaraj Bommai. Kannada cinema is celebrating its 90 years of existence on the same date (March 3).

