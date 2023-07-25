 ‘A Candle’ Gets Award At American Film Fest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore‘A Candle’ Gets Award At American Film Fest

‘A Candle’ Gets Award At American Film Fest

Christheart went to London for his master in directing, where he shot his own directorial feature film ‘A candle’.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A short film ‘A candle’ got awarded at an American film festival. It was nominated for the ‘best super short film award’ at SWIFF (Student world impact film festival) 2023, the film stood out to be one of the best out of 13868 films submissions from 120 countries, a candle by Christheart was awarded.

Christheart went to London for his master in directing, where he shot his own directorial feature film ‘A candle’.

The Film Got Commendable Comments:

‘A film that pushes the boundaries of cinematic conventions, guided by the director’s innovative creative vision.’

Read Also
Indore: City’s First Sports Injury & Rehab Centre’s Inauguration On July 27
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Gambhir Dam Full But Ujjain Struggles For Potable Water Courtesy UMC Board, Said Rai

Madhya Pradesh: Gambhir Dam Full But Ujjain Struggles For Potable Water Courtesy UMC Board, Said Rai

Madhya Pradesh: City BJP Chief’s Wife Among Scam Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh: City BJP Chief’s Wife Among Scam Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh: Baba Mahakal Goes On City Tour Again, CM Follows On Foot

Madhya Pradesh: Baba Mahakal Goes On City Tour Again, CM Follows On Foot

Indore: Counselling For 32 DPharma Vacant Seats At DAVV Today

Indore: Counselling For 32 DPharma Vacant Seats At DAVV Today

Madhya Pradesh: Restore I-Bus Service: Mhow Residents, Social Orgns

Madhya Pradesh: Restore I-Bus Service: Mhow Residents, Social Orgns