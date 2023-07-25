‘A Candle’ Gets Award At American Film Fest

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A short film ‘A candle’ got awarded at an American film festival. It was nominated for the ‘best super short film award’ at SWIFF (Student world impact film festival) 2023, the film stood out to be one of the best out of 13868 films submissions from 120 countries, a candle by Christheart was awarded.

Christheart went to London for his master in directing, where he shot his own directorial feature film ‘A candle’.

The Film Got Commendable Comments:

‘A film that pushes the boundaries of cinematic conventions, guided by the director’s innovative creative vision.’

