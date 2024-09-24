Bengaluru Horror: Cops Identify Prime Suspect Behind Gruesome Murder Of Mahalaxmi; Efforts Underway To Nab Accused |

Bengaluru: The prime suspect in the gruesome murder in Bengaluru, where a woman's dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator, has been identified, according to city police commissioner B Dayanand. The commissioner on Monday announced that efforts are underway to arrest the suspect, though he refrained from sharing further details, citing the need to avoid compromising the investigation. "He’s an outsider," Dayanand stated, without revealing the suspect's name or origin for now.

Earlier, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara commented on the investigation, confirming that police had gathered considerable information and clues. According to a report by NDTV, he hinted that the suspect might be from West Bengal, though more evidence is required before making definitive statements. "The police have collected a lot of information, but we need more before we can conclusively say anything," Parameshwara told reporters.

Details On The Horrific Murder

The case revolves around the shocking discovery of around 30 dismembered pieces of a woman's body found in the fridge of her Bengaluru residence on Saturday. The victim, Mahalaxmi, lived alone in a single-bedroom apartment and worked at a mall. She was originally from another state but had been residing in Karnataka for some time.

Mahalaxmi’s husband, who works in another city, was not present during the time of the crime. However, during questioning he brought forward another angle to the case after he revealed about Mahalaxmi's extramarital affair with a man named Ashraf. Police suspect the murder occurred at least two weeks before the body was discovered, as the body parts were found in an advanced state of decomposition, infested with worms.

BJP Slams Congress Govt

The horrific incident has led to widespread outrage and political uproar. The Opposition BJP has seized the opportunity to criticise the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order.

Under @INCKarnataka rule, appeasement policies have led to a complete collapse of law and order. The brutal murder of Mahalakshmi by Ashraf is a clear reminder that Kannadigas are no longer safe in this Hitler-led @siddaramaiah government. We urge Congress ministers not to… pic.twitter.com/eWt2IOK1UV — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) September 22, 2024

