Bengaluru Govt Officer Murder: Police Arrest Former Driver, Who Was Recently Sacked By Deptt

Govt officer Prathima who was murdered and the accused driver in custody | X

Bengaluru: Police has made a breakthrough in the murder case in which a woman government official was killed and her body was found in her house with her throat slit on Sunday (November 5). The gruesome murder of the woman officer, who was killed by the accused inside her house, had sent shockwaves in Bengaluru and raised serious questions over the safety of women. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Karnataka government officer, Prathima.

Police have arrested Kiran, the former driver of the department, in which the officer worked in. Prathima worked at the post of Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology department of the government of Karnataka. According to an official, the driver was recently sacked by the department. The accused reportedly admitted to the murder and allegedly said that he decided to kill her out of anger and frustration.

The driver had gone missing

The accused former driver of the murdered officer had gone missing after the crime, said police about the investigation.

He was absconding and was detained from Chamarajnagar, according to media reports.

Prathima survived by her husband and son

The victim Prathima is survived by her husband Suryanarayan. He lives in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli and they have a 16-year-old son.

Police investigating case

The police is further investigating the case. Police said that more information about the motive and the murder will be out once the accused is thoroughly interrogated.

Read Also Lawlessness In Bengaluru: Woman Govt Officer Stabbed To Death At Residence While Husband Was Away

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)