Bengaluru: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait; chaos ensues

The ink was thrown while the two were talking about a sting operation by a regional channel where Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar was caught asking for money.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: A video shows black ink being thrown at farmer leaders including Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh at a Karnataka event on Monday.

The ink was thrown while the two were talking about a sting operation by a regional channel where Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar was caught asking for money. The two were clarifying that they weren't involved in the operation and that appropriate action must be taken against Chandrashekar.

During the press conference, some people started arguing back and black ink and chairs were thrown at them.

Following this, a fight breaks out among the attendees.

