Bengaluru: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait; chaos ensues

Bengaluru: A video shows black ink being thrown at farmer leaders including Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh at a Karnataka event on Monday.

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The ink was thrown while the two were talking about a sting operation by a regional channel where Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar was caught asking for money. The two were clarifying that they weren't involved in the operation and that appropriate action must be taken against Chandrashekar.

During the press conference, some people started arguing back and black ink and chairs were thrown at them.

Following this, a fight breaks out among the attendees.