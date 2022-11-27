Bengaluru-based techie bought sweets, and spent time before killing his 2 year old daughter

Representative pic/ Pixabay

A man killed his 2-year-old daughter in Bengaluru, Karnataka, claiming that he didn't have enough money to provide food to her. He had taken her out of town, bought her sweets, and even played with her on the way. Rahul Parmar, 45, is a Bengaluru-based techie who had borrowed money and was thus in debt.

According to the police, the accused attempted suicide shortly after allegedly killing his daughter Jiya. "I didn't have enough money to feed her, and bringing her home would have been even worse for me. I just hugged her while she was crying and jumped in the lake, but I survived," he told the media.

"I suffocated her to death by holding her close to my chest before jumping into the lake. I couldn't drown because the lake was shallow and had less water. "I dumped the body in the water and asked a driver to take me to Bangarpet railway station," he told police.

The techie had already mortgaged his wife's ornaments to get rid of his debt and had lied to her about being robbed. Fearing money lenders and could face police action, he took the step.

The Kolar Police arrested Parmar for Jiya's alleged murder. He had dumped her body in a lake on the Bengaluru-Kolar highway in Kendatti. The father-daughter pair had gone missing on November 15, prompting Bhavya, the mother, to file a missing persons report. The next morning, Jiya's body was discovered in the lake, and police suspected Rahul, too, had committed suicide.

Rahul is a Gujarati techie who has settled in Bengaluru. He lost his job and his Bitcoin business suffered financial losses. He had also filed a bogus robbery case, for which he was being investigated by the police. He had pledged his gold and informed his wife that the ornaments had been stolen from him.

"I had left home in the morning with the intention of killing myself and my daughter." But as the hours passed, I became perplexed. I considered driving back home several times. But the prospect of lender harassment and a police investigation kept me from returning. "I arrived at the lake bed in the evening," Rahul told police.