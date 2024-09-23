Bengaluru: Aggrieved Colive Customers Claim Company Refusing Deposit Refund Amount, Cry Foul On Social Media

Customers alleged Colive App - a firm providing platform to those looking for rented spaces in Bengaluru - of not returning deposit amounts and making customers wait for months for no fault of theirs | Representative Image

Aggrieved customers lashed out at Colive, a firm or start-up providing "tech enabled shared living spaces" that is into the business of providing rental homes and PGs via their app, for allegedly duping customers of their deposit amounts. Several customers took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that Colive was issuing post-dated cheques to refund the deposit amounts but the cheques would "bounce off" due to lack of money in the firm's account.

Sanket salot (41), a Bengaluru based working professional, narrates his experience and the ordeal he had to go through in getting his deposit money back from Colive after using the firm's app. Sanket lived in Colive Signature Tower from October 2023 to March 2024, the PG accomodation that he got using the Colive App.

"Firm Forcing Customers To Accept Post-Dated Cheques"

Sanket and several other people who lived in Colive PG have alleged that the firm forces the customers to accept deposit amount only in the form of post-dated cheques.

This despite the fact that the firm accepts deposit amount only as bank transfers and claims to make the process of hunting rented house and PGs simpler using technology.

However, the trouble doesn't end at post-dated cheques. Several customers also complained that when they go to encash the cheque, the negotiable instrument "bounces", meaning that the Colive firm simply doesn't have the needed balance in its bank account to pay back the customers and clients.

The firm also made Sanket wait for months before finally calling him to one of their offices to handover the cheque. This happened after he kept messaging the firm on every possible social media platform for days.

Customers Complain On Social Media

Several people also attached screenshots of their complaints and shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Customers complained that though their grievance was not addressed, the ticket (complaint) raised by them shows closed or resolved.

Serious allegations of wrongdoing levelled against the firm by customers who have had a tough time using services of the firm.

No resolution provided even after 21 days, says a customer.

Firm has also been accused of charging high separation charges.

The above posts are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to complaints and grievances against the firm on social media. From not returning the deposit amount to closing tickets raised by customers without resolving their issues, unsatisfied customers have raised issues galore against the firm. The Free Press Journal reached out to Colive for a reply, but the firm has not responded.