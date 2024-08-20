Bengaluru Accident Video: Car Overturns On Electronic City Flyover While Making Way For Ambulance; Dramatic Footage Goes Viral |

Bengaluru: In a dramatic crash that took place on the Electronic City Flyover in Bengaluru, a car overturned while attempting to give way to a speeding ambulance. The unusual yet horrifying scene was caught on the rearview camera of a car and has since gone viral on social media. According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Monday and left onlookers shocked by what could have been a tragic outcome.

Footage Shows Dramatic Crash On Flyover

In the viral video, one can see that the accident happened when the car, in its effort to move aside for the ambulance, lost control and crashed into a slow-moving Yulu e-bike and then the divider, causing it to overturn. Fortunately, the vehicles remained on the flyover, averting a potentially disastrous fall.

Electronic City Flyover incident at 5:36pm today, please take some measures so that Yulu bikes or Auto do not enter flyover ⁦@BlrCityPolice⁩ ⁦@ecitytrfps⁩ ⁦@3rdEyeDude⁩ pic.twitter.com/DQuU3C5LH9 — Debnath Das (@debnath4u) August 19, 2024

The Yulu e-bike travelling beside the car also collided the safety divider during the chaos and the ambulance struck another nearby vehicle. Despite the severe nature of the incident, no one sustained serious injuries, according to a report from Asianet News.

The entire incident was captured on the rearview camera of a car travelling ahead, providing a clear view of the accident as it unfolded. The video has since spread widely on social media, drawing attention to the close call and the dangers posed by such situations.

Rescue Authorities Rushed To The Scene Immediately

According to the report, another ambulance arrived quickly at the scene to attend to the injured, who were then transported to the hospital for treatment. Passersby also rushed to help those involved in the crash, though some onlookers simply stood by, contributing to a temporary traffic jam on the already busy flyover.

The Electronic City Traffic Police were swift to respond, arriving at the scene to manage the situation. They set up barricades and directed the flow of traffic to prevent further delays, ensuring that vehicles could continue to move smoothly along the rest of the flyover. The quick actions of both bystanders and authorities helped to prevent what could have been a much more serious incident.