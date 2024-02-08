Bengaluru: 2 Women Commuters Slap Each Other With Shoes During Ugly Fight On BMTC Bus, Video Surfaces

2 women fight on BMTC bus | X

Bengaluru: A chaotic scene unfolded on a BMTC bus in Bengaluru after two women passengers got into an ugly fight. While it remained unclear when the incident took place, a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, February 8. The video captured how two women commuters engaged in fight as other passengers remained mute spectators. The video is widely circulated on social media.

An altercation broke out between two women passengers over sliding the window glass on a BMTC bus. Soon, they became violent and starting hitting each other. The women took out their shoes and began slapping each other on the bus. In the viral video, the two women are seen arguing and hitting each other using their shoes. The bus conductor finally separates the two.

2 Women Fight On BMTC Bus:

Women slipper each other on bus in Bengaluru!



A verbal argument between two women passengers on a moving BMTC bus, over sliding the window glass, took a serious turn when they started hitting each other with shoes.



(Source: Fwd) pic.twitter.com/ZnLPBReYQZ — Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) February 8, 2024

Viral Video Draws Reactions:

The video drew responses, mostly funny, from netizens. "These ladies forgot they were in public transport and caused disturbance to others, behaving inappropriately. Shame on them," an X user commented. "Didn't knew WWE is telecasted live for free in BMTC buses," another remarked. A third wrote: "Once upon a time, BMTC travel used to be so peaceful. Now people are fighting over window sliding and hitting each other with their chappals!"