Bengaluru: Confrontation Ensues As Woman Refuses Yo Show ID For Free Ride On BMTC Bus

BMTC bus | Twitter/BMTC

In a recent incident that caught the attention of social media users, a video of a woman passenger engaging in a heated argument with a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor over the Shakti scheme has gone viral. The altercation ensued when the woman failed to provide her ID proof as requested by the conductor to avail the benefits of the Shakti scheme.

According to media reports, the confrontation began when the woman showed her Aadhaar card image from her phone, which did not bear a residential address from Karnataka. As per the Shakti scheme guidelines, women are required to present government ID proofs with Karnataka residential addresses to avail the free bus service.

'I will take action against you'

In the video, the woman can be heard asserting that she is a central government employee currently working in Karnataka and her central government ID card contains a residential address from the state. She firmly argues with the conductor, stating, "Residential address is there on my central government ID card. The address is of Karnataka. You are bound to give me this provision; if not, I will take action against you."

Witnesses on the bus tried to explain to the woman that the Shakti scheme only extends free bus travel to women who possess government-approved ID proofs with residential addresses in Karnataka. However, the woman continued to dispute the matter with both the conductor and the fellow passengers on the bus. The incident unfolded on a bus operating on the Banashankari route.

What is Shakti scheme?

The Shakti scheme, launched by the Karnataka government, offers the privilege of free travel on ordinary state-run government buses solely to women who are residents of Karnataka. To avail this benefit, women are required to present a valid Aadhaar card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport, or any other government-approved ID with a residential address within the state.

