Bengaluru Man Wins ₹2 Lakh Compensation After Dentists Damage His 10 Teeth During Botched Dental Procedure

Dentist | Representational Image | Pexels

Bengaluru, February 1: A consumer court in Bengaluru recently ordered two dentists to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to a man over a botched up dental procedure. The man had lodged a complaint at the Bangalore 1st Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Shantinagar, stating his 10 teeth were damaged after a dental procedure carried out by two dentists of Sabka Dentist clinic went awry.

The complainant had in 2016 visited Sabka Dentist clinic and paid Rs 34,000 for orthodontic treatment with ceramic braces for the correction of his front teeth. He alleged that he was made to pay additional charges up to Rs 50,000 as the dentists had dragged the yearlong procedure for more than two years.

Patient's 10 Teeth Get Damaged

When the procedure concluded in 2019, the patient found out that eight of his teeth and enamel of another two had been damaged. He reached to the clinic and a new team of dentists was assigned. However, the procedure carried out by the new team caused further damage and pain, he said.

Getting no relief, the man the dental section of St John’s Medical College Hospital. Following a check up, he was told that he had suffered multiple ceramic aberrations on his teeth and needed several costly procedures. He then decided to take legal action against Sabka Clinic dentists and lodged a complaint with the police.

Patient Reaches Out To Consumer Court

Alleging that cops were not taking any action, the patient knocked the doors of the consumer court. The court directed the Karnataka State Dental Council to submit a report in the matter. Based on the findings, the consumer court gave ruling in his favour. Two Sabka Clinic dentists were ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the damage caused. The court also asked the clinic to refund Rs 50,000 which the patient had paid as fee.