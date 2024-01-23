Bengaluru Woman Duped Of ₹8.2 Lakh By 'Astrologer' Who Promised To Perform Black Magic On Her Ex-Boyfriend

Representative Image | File

Bengaluru, January 23: A woman in Bengaluru was duped of Rs 8.2 lakh recently allegedly by an astrologer who had promised to reunite her with her former boyfriend by performing black magic. After the victim Haya (name changed) lodged a complaint, the accused, identified as Ahmed, told cops that he was forced to perform black magic and he would return her money. However, he is currently absconding.

In addition to her other problems, Haya also desperately wanted to get back with her ex-boyfriend. While searching for an astrologer on the internet, she got to know about Ahmed. On December 9 last year, she contacted Ahmed, who claims to be an astrologer, and shared the issues she had been facing. Ahmed allegedly told her that someone had performed black magic on her, her friends and family, and assured of help.

The Fraud Begins

After winning Haya's confidence, Ahmed first made her to send Rs 501 through online payment facility. He allegedly told her that he will perform black magic on her ex-boyfriend and his parents so that no hurdles come in their relationship. On December 22, Haya paid Rs 2.4 lakh to Ahmed's associates. The demand for payment on various pretext continued until Haya got suspicious.

By the time Haya realised that she was being duped, she had lost Rs 8.2 lakh to Ahmed and his associates. Meanwhile, her family also learned about the fraud done with Haya. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against Ahmed, his associates Abdul and Liyakhatulla and others.

During the preliminary probe, the police contacted Ahmed who denied Haya's allegations and claimed that it was she who had forced him to perform black magic. Acting on the complaint, the cops are conducing an investigation and looking for Ahmed and other accused.