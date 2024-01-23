Bengaluru Road Rage: Man Dragged On Cab Bonnet For Nearly 400 Metres, Terrifying CCTV Video Surfaces

Road rage in Bengaluru | X

Bengaluru, January 23: In a horrific incident of road rage, a man was dragged on the bonnet of a cab for several metres in Bengaluru. While the incident took place on January 15, a CCTV footage surfaced online on Tuesday, January 23. It happened at the Maramma temple circle in Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as Muneer.

Muneer was driving his white car when an altercation broke out between him and a cab driver, identified as Ashwath, over a collision between the two vehicles. In order to stop Ashwath from leaving the spot, Muneer climbed onto the bonnet of the cab. But Ashwath did not stop and started driving his cab. He dragged Muneer on the bonnet for about 400 metres until some passersby made him stop.

VIDEO | A man was reportedly dragged for several meters on the bonnet of a cab in #Bengaluru. The CCTV visuals of the incident, which happened on January 15 at Maramma Temple Circle, have now gone viral.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/uFZYTtKqI0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

In the viral video, the cab driver is seen dragging Ashwath on the bonnet of his vehicle. The video of the road rage incident is going viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the viral video, the police registered a case against Ashwath. Further investigation is underway. It remained unclear whether Muneer sustained any injury during the incident.