VIDEO: Auto Driver Assaults, Pushes Woman To The Ground For Cancelling Ride In Bengaluru; Case Registered | Twitter

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman was assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver in broad daylight in the middle of the road in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The driver hit the woman and also pushed her to the ground which was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the area. There are reports that the driver attacked the woman after she cancelled the ride.

The incident occurred in Bellandur (a suburb in south-east Bengaluru) area of Bengaluru on Saturday (January 20) where a woman booked an auto via app. The woman booked the auto for Whitefield, and cancelled the ride as soon as the auto reached her location.

The enraged auto driver attacked the woman after an altercation broke out between them. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the woman is waiting for the auto in a narrow lane with some luggage, and the auto arrives on the spot. The woman then reportedly cancelled the ride, and the auto driver started to take a U-turn in the lane. The auto driver took a U-turn and told something to the woman, after which an argument broke out between them.

The auto driver then got down from the auto and started to thrash the woman. He assaulted the woman who also tried to save herself by hitting the auto driver. The auto driver also pushed the woman to the ground and fled the spot. Few people gathered on the spot on seeing the commotion, however, nobody tried to stop the auto driver from fleeing the spot after hitting the woman.

There are reports that a female friend of the victim shared the ordeal on social media, after which the police noticed the post and contacted the woman. There are reports that an FIR has been filed in connection with the matter on the basis of the woman's complaint. The police have not succeeded in arresting the accused auto driver till now. However, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.