Bengal to provide: Rs 50K to workers who returned from J&K

Kolkata: A day after her government brought back 133 workers, working as labourers in Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that each of them would be provided Rs 50,000 so as to enable them to start their livelihood afresh in the state.

The 133 workers hailing from West Bengal returned to the state from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in the aftermath of the killing of five workers belonging to the eastern state in the valley.

The workers were brought back as "they have been suffering from insecurity to their lives", Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page.

"We have also decided to provide Rs 50,000 to each of these persons, so that they can start their fresh livelihood here again. They will receive the financial assistance very shortly," she announced.

The Kashmir returnees would also be brought under the beneficiaries' schemes of the state government schemes like like Khadya Sathi, Banglar Awas Yojana, etc for which they are entitled, she added.

On October 29, terrorists had lined up and fatally shot five workers from Bengal in Katrasoo village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.