Bengal Governor continues to hit out at Mamata-led govt over video of dead bodies being dragged from hospital morgue

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has reacted to the statement by saying that the Governor should not attack the state government or it’s members on social media and that he is playing partisan politics.

“He could have called me. Our officers are doing good work, with their heads held high. Inquiry is on but I don’t think this big an issue. I don’t support this, but recently there is a lot of fake news that has surfaced,” said Firhad Hakim.

“In this case, the Chief Minister is not related to this, it is KMC’s responsibility. The CM and state government are not responsible for this, so don’t entangle them.”

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan also tweeted on the issue while putting out a KMC order dated 29th May which said that unclaimed bodies would be taken to Dhapa (a landfill in Kolkata) which will then be used as a cremation ground for Hindu corpses.