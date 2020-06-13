Watch: Three-storey building collapses in West Bengal's Daspur; no injuries reported

The southwest monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 1, and has since spread to different parts of the country. But even as the rains bring a pleasant respite from the summer heat, the situation turned problematic in West Bengal on Saturday, with a three-storey building collapsing.

The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that the incident took place in West Midnapore district's Daspur area. Prior to the collapse, heavy rains had caused somewhat of a landslide situation in the area.

A video shot at the time of the collapse shows the seemingly under construction building tilting forward and eventually falling and disintegrating.

The building falls forward into a muddy water logged area. even as people stand close to it and watch helplessly.