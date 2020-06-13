India crosses 3 lakh-mark of COVID-19 cases, reports highest single-day spike of 11,458 new cases

The number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 3,08,993, reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases. According to Health Ministry data updated this morning, there are 1,45,779 active cases, while 1,54,330 patients have been discharged/cured. So far, 8884 people have succumbed due to the infection, while there is one migrated case.