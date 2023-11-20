Bengal Global Business Summit: 2-Day Convention To Being On Nov 21

File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal government's two-day business summit will start from Tuesday at Biswabangla Convention centre. The 7th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) is likely to witness several prominent businessmen from across the globe.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had visited Spain and Dubai in September this year has urged the businessmen over there to invest in Bengal.

Bengal Global Business Summit will have Plenary Sessions, Parallel Global Conferences, Sectoral sessions for focus sectors, Country sessions with partner countries, B2Bs and B2Gs meetings to expand networks and meet potential partners.

Politics over BGBS

A day before the business summit, taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slamming the initiative said, "Another jamboree at public expense will begin tomorrow as the 7th edition of BGBS will be held on 21st and 22nd November ! This BGBS summit is neither about Business & is far from being Global, it's only glossy lies which would be served to the people of Bengal! Would the Chief Minister care to inform the people of West Bengal, how much of the PROPOSED investments, amounting to 15.7 lakh CRORE Rupees; garnered in the 6 previous editions of BGBS have been implemented on ground? Kindly publish where it got implemented along with a list of those who got employment due to such investment..."

TMC hits back

Countering Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "LoP @SuvenduWB has himself debunked his misguided attempt to discredit BGBS and its undeniable achievements – 7 out of his 8-minute 32-second video talks about the ₹15,74,892 crores worth of investment proposals received across the 6 editions of BGBS. To enlighten Mr. Adhikari, I'll have him know that: Bengal's GDP has been growing at 12.6%, outpacing the national average. It increased threefold from ₹4.74 lakh crore in 2011 to ₹14.44 lakh crore in 2020-21.

Over 75% of the West Bengal GVA comes from industries and manufacturing. The State is home to India’s second highest number of MSMEs. Your ostrich mentality won't change the reality of Bengal's thriving industrial landscape!"

