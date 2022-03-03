West Bengal: Interactive sessions held at Nabanna for Bengal Global Business Summit

Kolkata: In keeping with the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the state government on Thursday had called for an interactive session with Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Bilateral Chambers at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

According to Nabanna sources, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Rajiva Sinha, Chairman, WBIDC were present in the meeting. Principal Chief Advisor Amit Mitra was also present virtually at the meeting.

“A presentation was made on BGBS 2022 scheduled on April 21-22 including structure of the summit and offerings for Partner Countries. The Interactive Session was attended by nearly 30 Countries. Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of Italy, Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia joined the session virtually,” said the sources.

The sources also added that senior Embassy officials from Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, France, Republic of Korea to name a few also attended the virtual interactive session.

“Ambassadors who joined the meeting showed keen interest to attend BGBS 2022 and also indicated to join as partner countries for BGBS 2022. The meeting with Diplomats was followed by Presentations by senior departmental secretaries to apprise about different developments,” further mentioned the Nabanna sources.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:32 PM IST