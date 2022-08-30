Bengal coal scam: ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee again

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear at the agency's Kolkata office on September 2, in the ongoing coal scam case.
Banerjee has been summoned earlier by the ED over his alleged connection with the coal scam. He was questioned by the ED for over nine hours on March 21 in the national capital.
On September 5 last year, ED quizzed Banerjee under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for over nine hours.
His wife Rujira Banerjee has also been summoned by ED previously.
